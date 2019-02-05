|
Morgan L. Hudson, Sr. "Neil" of 19201 Hawkins Church Rd., Dinwiddie, VA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born May 9, 1939, in Dewitt, VA, to the late Grover W. Hudson, Sr. and Florence Morgan Hudson. At a young age Mr. Hudson moved to Baltimore, MD, and attended Baltimore City Public Schools, after graduation he joined the United States Army with four years of honorable service. He later met and married the love his life, Marsha Linda Jones Hudson and to this union four children were born. He was a member of Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, Dewitt, VA. He lived most of his adult life in Baltimore, MD, and was formerly employed at International Harvester, Brodie's Winery and the American Red Cross where he later retired after 19 years of devoted service to those in need, sometimes working two jobs to provide for his family. Upon retirement in 2004 he relocated back to Dinwiddie County to where he was born. He was predeceased by two sisters, Rosa Lee Hudson and Virginia Ann Marshall; and a brother, James M. Hudson. Neil was a tall gentle giant of a man, with great wisdom, a great sense of humor, who loved a good debate. He was loved by all of his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all he knew him.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 55 years, Marsha L. Hudson of Dinwiddie, VA; five children, Cecilia A. Roberts (Guy Bell), Glenn L. Hudson, Kim C. Hudson, and Morgan L. Hudson, Jr., and Theresa Hudson of Baltimore, MD; four grandsons, Lamont D. Hudson, Raekwon S. Hudson, Darrius A. Smith, and Maison C. Hudson of Baltimore, MD; two brothers, Grover W. Hudson, Jr. and Tony Hudson of Dinwiddie, VA; two children he helped to raise, Wayne L. Johnson of Texas, and Denise Hicks of North Carolina; and a special friend, Benny Wyatt, of Dewitt, VA.; seven sisters-in-law, Carolyn Baten, Brenda Blevins (Horace), Barbara Barbour, Diane Ross, Lavelle Wilkins, Vanessa Marable (John), and Renee Brooks; four brothers-in-law, Clinton Jones, Jr., Brian Jones (Ivera), Dane Jones (Kendra), and Mark Jones (Tonya); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, with the pastor, Rev. Barry Brown, officiating. Burial will be at the Church Cemetery. The body may be viewed on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in McKenney and at the church one hour prior to the service. Funeral services entrusted to the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA, 804-478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2019