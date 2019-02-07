|
Nancy Geltz Watson, 88, of Church Road, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at The Petersburg Home for Ladies. She was born in Ingomar, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late state Senator James Agnew Geltz and Helen Wallace Geltz. Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband of 67 years, Beecher Hartley Watson, Sr., VMD; son, Beecher Hartley Watson, Jr. VMD; daughters, Kathy Watson Disher and Elizabeth Marshall Watson; grandchildren, Beecher Hartley Watson III, Anna Brooks Watson, Winthrop Marshall Watson, Joseph Robert Disher (Jacqueline), and Katie Anne Disher; great-granddaughter Raven Serenity Anderson.
Mrs. Watson received a B.A. in Education from Penn State University. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church for 56 years and leader of the Girl Scout Troop at Christ and Grace Church. She volunteered at Bollingbrook School, Petersburg General Hospital, and a local crisis intervention center. Though she spent time knitting, gardening, and playing tennis, her devotion to her family was paramount. Her years spent as a wife, mother, and homemaker were her most fulfilling times.
A memorial service will be conducted at Second Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 or to The Fellowship Fund at The Petersburg Home for Ladies, 311 S. Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019