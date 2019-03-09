Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Parrish
8211 Prince George Drive,
Disputanta, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Parrish,
8211 Prince George Drive
Disputanta, VA
View Map
NORA EDIT CRABTREE Obituary
Nora Edith "Edie" Crabtree, 78, of Disputanta, passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019. She joins her husband of 41 years, James Clifford Crabtree in heaven.
She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Chester, Claudia Phoenix, Anita Crabtree; her grandchildren, Ian James Wolfe, Joseph Seckora, Vaden Franklin, Hannah Rebekah Crabtree; niece Olivia Willoughby; nephews, David Weekley, Brandon Willoughby; and other extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Parrish, 8211 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the church. Interment will be private. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
