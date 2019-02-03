|
On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Paul Junius Wilson, Sr. of 23830 Addison Street, Dinwiddie, VA. Paul was born in Petersburg, VA, April 1, 1944.
He was the son of the late Mae Frances Wilson and Edith and Cleveland Jackson. Paul was also preceded in death by his four sisters, Edna Dodson, Alma Bailey, Margaret Jackson Brown, and Carrie Wilson; three brothers, James Edward Jackson, Walter Thomas Jackson and Robert Lee Jackson.
He worked twenty plus years for Richard Crowder Trucker Company. Paul affectionately known as "Bumpsy or Sweet Paul" sang for many years throughout the United States and the Tri-Cities Area. He was a well-known member of the singing group the Classics, Four Plus One and The Astronauts. He appeared on the Bowman Body Show singing, "I Wanna Go Outside in The Rain." He was known for his smooth moves and sweet falsetto sound.
Paul leaves to cherish his precious memories, five daughters, Berthina Weaver, Paula Wilson, LaTanja "Tammy" Roger, Karen Dean, and Baby Girl; six sons, Anthony Lyons (Shelly), Paul J. Wilson, Jr. (Samantha), Ricky Wilson, Jerry Wilson, Micheal Blowe (Tarsha), and Kevin Thorpe (Telesia); twenty-seven grandchildren; thirty-nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a devoted friend and caregiver, Charlotte Blowe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 23830 Addison Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019