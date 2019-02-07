Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
PAULINE MOORE RATHBONE

PAULINE MOORE RATHBONE Obituary
Pauline Moore Rathbone, 82, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie, and her daughter Patricia Hayes.
She is survived by her children, Lola Holley (George), Stanley Rathbone, Dolores Selden (Donald); son in-law, Donald Hayes; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a loving person and a good wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Torrie and Darlene Proctor for their generous care and support.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
