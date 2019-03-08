|
|
Funeral services for Pearlie Coles who entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019, will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Interment will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 8, 2019