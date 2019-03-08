The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
PEARLIE COLES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEARLIE COLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEARLIE COLES


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PEARLIE COLES Obituary
Funeral services for Pearlie Coles who entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 4, 2019, will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Interment will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now