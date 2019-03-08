Our hearts were saddened on Monday, March 4, 2019, by the unexpected passing of our loved one, Ms. Pearlie Mae Coles, age 72, of 5710 Church Road, Petersburg, Va., (Piney Beach ) born August 19, 1946, to the late James Edward and Rosa Mae Coles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Henry and Roy Coles; and two sisters-in-law, Katherine Coles and Maxine Coles.

Ms. Pearlie Coles leaves to cherish her memory one son, Deacon Marvin (Bertha) Coles of Sutherland, VA; and one devoted daughter, Mrs. Tracy (Carrol) Hinton of Dinwiddie, VA; four loving and devoted grandchildren, Dequan Coles, Shaniece Coles, Jamar Hinton, Javon Hinton and Cierra Wyatt; two great-grandchildren whom she adored, Jace Coles and Nova Grace Hinton. She also leaves nine siblings, Ruth Coles, Shelia Coles, James Coles, (Devoted) Buck Coles, Daniel Coles, Randolph (Mike) Coles, Robert (Linda) Coles, Charles Coles, all of Dinwiddie, VA, and Linwood (Janette) Coles of Petersburg, VA; sister-in-law, Elaine Coles; a host of nieces and nephews. Devoted niece and caregiver, Daphne (DD) Walker of Petersburg, VA. Devoted nephews who were more like her sons to her, Randolph (Mookie) Johnson, Charles (CJ) Coles, Maurice Prosise, Ondre Coles, Carlos Coles and Alton Coles; one devoted cousin, Corrine Fields of Philadelphia; other relatives and friends along with the Piney Beach Community. Three devoted friends, Mrs. Carrie Batts, Ms. Gladys Speights and Ronnie Goode.

Thank you to the Southside Regional Home Health Care and devoted nurses Brett Wollaston, Felicia Smith and Desiree Tomlin.

Funeral services for Pearlie Mae Coles will be held 12 noon, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.

Family /friends may view/sign guestbook at www.johnsonservices.us. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019