Phyllis Mathis Wray, 61, of Chester, VA, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late Earot Eugene and Alice Dora Edwards Mathis; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Wray; three brothers, Wayne, J.L. and Donald Earl; and a cousin, Gary and wife, Pat. Mrs. Wray was a member of Calvary's Love Ministries church in Hopewell, VA. She had a love for dogs, feeding her family and friends and spending time at the beach.
She is survived by her son, Richard "Billy" Wray; a brother, Eugene Mathis; cousins, Keith Mathis and wife, Sherry and Betsy Respess and husband, Eddie; two nieces, Shannon Spears and husband, Jason and Jacquelynn Horne and husband, Michael; her best friend, Colleen Radcliffe; and her loving Wal-Mart family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CancerLINC, 1423 Johnston Willis Dr., Richmond, VA 23235, or on CancerLINC.org, in memory of Phyllis M. Wray. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019