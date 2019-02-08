Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Walthall Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RAEFORD CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAEFORD CHAPMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAEFORD CHAPMAN Obituary
Raeford Chapman, 83, of S. Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of the late Earl Chapman and Pearl Chapman; and was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Bertha Chapman; two sisters, Loretta Chapman and Gaythel Lenhardt; and two brothers, Lee Orvall Chapman and Gary Dean Chapman. Mr. Chapman retired from Lucent (AT&T) after 20 years of service. He was a longtime member of Walthall Baptist Church. Mr. Chapman along with his sons traveled around the United States singing country gospel music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Edna Chapman; three sons, Gene Chapman and wife, Alice, Ronald Chapman and wife, Charlotte and Michael Chapman; a daughter, Sherrie Vanderbilt and husband, Duane; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Vernon Chapman, Leamon Chapman and Earl Chapman, Jr. and wife, Connie; a sister, Brenda Griffith and husband, James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Walthall Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.