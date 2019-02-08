|
Raeford Chapman, 83, of S. Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of the late Earl Chapman and Pearl Chapman; and was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Bertha Chapman; two sisters, Loretta Chapman and Gaythel Lenhardt; and two brothers, Lee Orvall Chapman and Gary Dean Chapman. Mr. Chapman retired from Lucent (AT&T) after 20 years of service. He was a longtime member of Walthall Baptist Church. Mr. Chapman along with his sons traveled around the United States singing country gospel music.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Edna Chapman; three sons, Gene Chapman and wife, Alice, Ronald Chapman and wife, Charlotte and Michael Chapman; a daughter, Sherrie Vanderbilt and husband, Duane; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Vernon Chapman, Leamon Chapman and Earl Chapman, Jr. and wife, Connie; a sister, Brenda Griffith and husband, James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Walthall Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019