|
|
On Thursday, January 31, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Richard Fort, Retired, 82, of Prince George, VA, transitioned into eternal life; at McGuire Veterans Medical Center, Richmond, VA. On November. 26, 1936, LTC (R) Richard Fort was born in Bradenton, FL, to the late Jack Sigsby Fort and Virginia Baker Fort. Throughout his childhood years, his parents ensured that he and his older brother, Verlee, were developed intellectually, physically and spiritually.
LTC (R) Richard Fort, was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial High School in Palmetto, FL. Upon graduating high school, he earned a full scholarship to Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, FL. After graduating college, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant through the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program at Florida A & M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. He entered the U.S. Army in 1960, as a student officer in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps Officer Basic Course at Fort Lee, VA.
The military took LTC (R) Richard Fort, many places. He was stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ, Fort Hood, TX and Fort Monroe, VA. He served two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Germany, one tour in Korea and three tours at Fort Lee, VA.
LTC (R) Richard Fort, served more than 20 years of honorable active Army military service as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. His military medals and awards include: The Bronze Star Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, The 8th Infantry Division United States Army Europe and Seventh Army, Certificate of Achievement while servicing with the Combat Service Support Branch, The Certificate of Achievement for Outstanding Rear Detachment Control In Maintaining A Zero Incident Level, The Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and The United States Military Assistance Command Vietnam Certificate of Appreciation for escorting Miss Gloria O. Smith the 1969 Miss Black America.
LTC (R) Richard Fort, began his Civil Service career in 1981 as an Education Specialist, GS-1710-09, in the U.S. Army Quarter Master (QM) School, Directorate of Training Developments (DOTD), Supply and Service Division. He was transferred in 1982 to the Logistic Training Development Division, DOTD, where he was promoted to GS-1710-11. He remained in the division until a major/wholesale reorganization of QM School reorganization in 1983, when he was assigned as an Education Specialist in the Logistics Career Department (LCD), Supply Management Division. He was promoted to GS-1710-12, Supervisory Education Specialist, in 1984 and assigned to the Enlisted Supply Department (ESD) as Chief, Unit and Organization Supply Branch and remained there until 1989. In 1989, he was promoted to GM-1712-13, Supervisory Training Specialist (Supply) and assigned as Chief, Training Management Office, ESD. He assisted in the major reorganization and merger of the ESD and the LCD in 1989, which became the Supply and Professional Development Department (SPDD). He assumed the position of Senior Supervisory Education Specialist, GM-1710-13 and Assistant Chief, Direct Support/ General Support (DS/GS) Division, SPDD, after the merger. He was temporarily promoted in 1991 to Supervisory Education Specialist, GM-1710-14, for one year and detailed as the Chief, DS/GS/GS Division, SPDD, after the merger. He was temporarily promoted in 1991 to Supervisory Education Specialist, GM-1710-14, for one year and detailed as the Chief, DS/GS Division, until the assignment of Lieutenant Colonel, military officer, Chief, DS/GS Division. He was assigned in 1992 as Supervisory Instructional System Specialist, GM-1750-13 and Chief, Professional Development Division, Logistics Training Department. LTC (R) Richard Fort had overall responsibility for the training of all QM Corps commissioned officers in the Officer Basic and Advanced courses. This was his last duty assignment preceding retirement.
His four daughters were the apple of his eye. Even though Richard traveled extensively with the military, he always made time for them. He attended school events and was always there for them to have a shoulder to lean on.
After civil service retirement, LTC (R) Richard Fort, loved spending time with his family. He took great pride in attending his grandsons' basketball, football and soccer events. Additionally, he enjoyed spending quality time with his granddaughters regaling them with numerous family stories, while they gathered around him. He was an amazing grandfather.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife. He enjoyed reading and quoting literary works, William Shakespeare's especially. He took pleasure in staying abreast on politics, watching the news and old western movies. He was a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
LTC (R) Richard Fort, leaves to cherish his memories a loving devoted wife of 52 years, Catherine Fort of Prince George, VA; four daughters, LTC (R) Kim Harrell of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Senta Hanson (Richard) of Prince George, VA, LaKay Rushing (Glenn) of Ashburn, VA, and Kerstin Jones (Eric) of Prince George, VA; seven grandchildren; Cadet Richard Hanson of USMA,West Point, NY; Noah Fort of Ashburn, VA; Ciara and Shelby Hanson of Prince George, VA; CPT Nikki Harrell of Portland, OR, Ensign Destiny Harrell of Yokosuka, Japan and Summer Fleming of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Verlee Fort (Gwen) of Wesley Chapel, FL; nephew, Verlee Marcara Fort of Austin, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Fort Lee Memorial Chapel, 1901 Sisisky Boulevard (Bldg. 10600), Fort Lee, VA, Chaplain James Walker, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019