J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RITA MASON
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
38070 Rocky Hock Road
Wakefield, VA
RITA C. MASON

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, God called home a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. Ms. Rita C. Mason passed at 11:50 a.m. at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
She leaves to cherish her memories: children, DeAnthony Mason, Ronlesha Jones, and DeAndaz Gray; grandchildren, Khalil Mason, Riley Seaborne, and Karter Mason; mother, Linda Gray; sister, Cecilia G. Holloman (Marcus); brother, Charles A. Gray; her only niece and nephew, CeAshija and Darryl Rawlings, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 38070 Rocky Hock Road, Wakefield, VA, Pastor Leslie L. Holloway, eulogist. The interment will follow in Booker T. Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019
