Robert Alan Jaeger, 51, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence. Born September 3, 1967, he was the son of the late Thomas William and Dorothy Marie Jaeger, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy.
He is survived by his brothers, David Jaeger and wife, Linda, Rick Jaeger and wife, Toni, Dennis Jaeger; sister, Carol Jaeger McCoun and husband, Steve; three nieces; four nephews; five great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
