Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT JAEGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ALAN JAEGER


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT ALAN JAEGER Obituary
Robert Alan Jaeger, 51, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence. Born September 3, 1967, he was the son of the late Thomas William and Dorothy Marie Jaeger, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy.
He is survived by his brothers, David Jaeger and wife, Linda, Rick Jaeger and wife, Toni, Dennis Jaeger; sister, Carol Jaeger McCoun and husband, Steve; three nieces; four nephews; five great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 16, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now