Jones Funeral Home - Stony Creek
13013 Park Avenue
Stony Creek, VA 23882
(434) 246-6446
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Peace Funeral Home
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of Peace Funeral Home
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA
ROBERT HILL SR.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT HILL SR. Obituary
Deacon Robert Hill Sr., age 74, entered eternal rest on February 7, 2019, at the MVC Medical Center in Richmond, Va. He was born July 11, 1944, to the late Laura Fitchette and Ofer Cornelius Hill.
Robert graduated from Huntington High School in Virginia, then went on to become a professional welder working in the shipping yards for years before coming to Connecticut. He attended John Baptist Church with his sister, Mable which put him on the path to becoming ordained as a Deacon at English Chapel Church in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Robert was a man that always had his door open and a story ready to tell. He was a man with a ready laugh and a kind heart. He could debate the lord with you one minute and give personal life lessons the next. He was also a MacGyver on all things electrical and a jack of all trades.
Robert is survived by his four children, Robert Hill Jr., Glen Lamont Hill (Kim), Allen Lee Hill and Shaqueena Lovette Hil; six grandchildren, Glen Lamont Hill Jr, Lena Cordellya Hill, Shayna Alli-Balogun, Shamaya Alli-Balogun, Robert Jay Hill, Allen Lee Hill Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Nazier Lamont Hill and Serenity Nevaeh Chanel Hill; his siblings, Elder Mable Hill, Ofer Cornelius Hill; step-brother, Anthony Hill and predeceased by James(weed)Hill. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins along with his longtime closest friends, Donnie, Lou, Travis and Jr.
Public viewing for Mr. Hill will be Friday, February 15, 2019, from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA. Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Chapel of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA 23890, Rev. Linda Skipper, eulogist. Interment will follow at Hill Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA. 434-246-3171.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
