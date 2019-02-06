|
|
Robert Macon "Bob" Phillips, Sr. died peacefully on December 19, 2018, two weeks before his 100th birthday. Born in Emporia, VA, he grew up in Petersburg, VA, and graduated from Petersburg High School. Bob earned his B.S. in chemistry from the University of Richmond and his M.D. from Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University). He served in the army during World War II. Bob practiced medicine in Chester, VA, for thirty-seven years before retirement. He was predeceased by his parents, Macon Randolph Phillips and Susie Alley Phillips, and his sisters Mary Kathryn Phillips Anderson and Sue Phillips Magee. His three beloved wives also predeceased him, Lillian Wilkerson Phillips, Mary Vaughn Bellows Phillips, and Lois Proudfoot Phillips, all of whom died from cancer.
He is survived by his three sons, Robert Macon Phillips, Jr. (Barbara) of Huntsville, AL, Stephen Lee Phillips (Debra) of Elkton, VA, and John David Phillips (Rebecca) of Bradenton, FL; four step-children, Charles Lassiter Williams (Lynn) of Roanoke, VA, Anne Williams Kain (Michael) of Richmond, VA, Jeffrey Scott Proudfoot (Janet) of Elmira, NY, and Barbara Proudfoot Benjamin of Huntsville; and by six nieces and nephews, Suzanne Anderson Estus (Dick) of Savannah, GA, Mary Sue Magee Williams of Winston-Salem, NC, Thomas Allen Magee (Sheryl) of Chester, VA, Macon Phillips Magee (Laura) of Centerville, MA, John William Magee (Corinne) of Arlington, VA, and Robert Coleman Bacchus (Diann) of Delray Beach, FL. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, February 16, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chester, VA. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any donations be made to TwickenhamFest, 515 Randolph Ave., Huntsville, AL 35801. www.twickenhamfest.org
(www.laughlinservice.com)
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019