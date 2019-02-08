Russell Lee Wyche, 75, was called home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2019. He was the fifth child of six siblings born to Mary Frances Wyche and Jack Wyche, Sr. in Prince George County. He was a native of Disputanta, VA. He attended Disputanta Training School and was a proud graduate of J.E.J Moore High School, Class of 1962.

In 1963, Russell married Viola King and from that union he was blessed with 3 girls. Shortly after, Russell joined the U.S. Airforce where he proudly served 4 years from 1963 – 1967. After serving in the military, Russell went on to work at Allied Chemical/Honeywell in 1967 where he retired after 40 years of service. He later met and married Louise Turner. After retirement, Russell worked for Prince George County School System as a bus driver for 17 years. He had a special bond with the bus drivers. He loved working with the children and they loved him as well.

Russell was an avid sports fan. He was a star basketball player in high school. He was a diehard Dodger fan. He played softball with Allied Chemical traveling team. He also enjoyed umpiring softball games. He was a member of the Allied Chemical Pen Hustle's Bowling League for over 10 years. He enjoyed working out with the fellows at the YMCA in Petersburg. He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to help out whenever needed. He never met a stranger.

Russell gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a faithful servant and member of First Baptist Church of Disputanta, VA where he served as a Trustee. He proudly lived his life walking with Christ as his Lord and Savior. He loved life and treasured his family.

Russell was preceded in death by his siblings, Jack Wyche, Jr., Lucinda Smith, Cleofus Wyche and Mable Brown. He leaves to cherish his life and memories, three devoted daughters, Rochelle Wyche of Glen Allen, Robin LaShelle James (Herbert Jr.) of Hopewell and Ronda Wyche of Hopewell; five grandchildren, Chelsea Wyche, Ebony Natiel (Negail), Elmon Johnson, Essence Johnson, and NaKeisha James; six great grandchildren; one sister, Earline Suesberry of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 10209 County Dr., Disputanta, VA. Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019