Shelva Jane Wall, 80, of S. Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born on May 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Carrie Johnson Smith, and was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ernest Wall; and a son, Gerald Ernest Wall Jr. Mrs. Wall retired from Nichol's Department Store after 16 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon W. Turner; son, Michael Wall; two grandchildren, Sonnet Nicole Williams and Charles Michael Turner and wife, Tayyaba; great-grandson, Musa Syed-Turner of Utah ; sister, Ruby Hodges of North Carolina; special nephew, Robert Seay; and numerous nieces & nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights/Petersburg SPCA, 201 Temple Avenue, Suite E, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
