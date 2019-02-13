Sheron Dyvonne Jennings Poole, 53, departed this life and entered into eternal rest and peace at her home on February 6, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1965, to the late Shirley A. Houston in Birmingham, AL. She spent the majority of her upbringing in Flint, MI, graduating from Beecher High School.

She served honorably in the United States Army. Sheron joined Now Faith That Works Christian Church in 2006 where she later became an active Minister in the church, the jail ministry, and community.

Mrs. Poole was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley A. Houston and Elijah Newsome. Sheron is survived by her devoted daughters, Johndrea Roberts and stepdaughter Felicia Richardson, both of Dinwiddie; her brothers Derrick Houston and Kenydra Houston, both of Flint, MI; two uncles, Larry Jennings of Colombia, SC, and Gregory Jennings of Philadelphia, PA; five aunts, LaRosa Early, Gladies Hasberry, Celestine Jordan, Cynthia Edwards and Debbie Jennings, all of Birmingham, AL; her grandsons, John Dean and Calvin Richardson of Dinwiddie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted friend, partner Russell Ghee of Petersburg; loyal friends, Thomasine Mason, Benita Williams, John F. Roberts Jr., and Lawrence Hargraves, a trusted friend in Christ, all of Petersburg.

Sheron will be remembered for making friends feel like family, her generosity, a sharp tongue, and a loving heart. Her tenacity, strength, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity, is the legacy she leaves to all of us.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Virginia and members of Now Faith That Works Christian Church.

A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, a public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel–Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019