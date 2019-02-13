The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
SHERON POOLE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHERON POOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHERON DYVONNE JENNINGS POOLE


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SHERON DYVONNE JENNINGS POOLE Obituary
Sheron Dyvonne Jennings Poole, 53, departed this life and entered into eternal rest and peace at her home on February 6, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1965, to the late Shirley A. Houston in Birmingham, AL. She spent the majority of her upbringing in Flint, MI, graduating from Beecher High School.
She served honorably in the United States Army. Sheron joined Now Faith That Works Christian Church in 2006 where she later became an active Minister in the church, the jail ministry, and community.
Mrs. Poole was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley A. Houston and Elijah Newsome. Sheron is survived by her devoted daughters, Johndrea Roberts and stepdaughter Felicia Richardson, both of Dinwiddie; her brothers Derrick Houston and Kenydra Houston, both of Flint, MI; two uncles, Larry Jennings of Colombia, SC, and Gregory Jennings of Philadelphia, PA; five aunts, LaRosa Early, Gladies Hasberry, Celestine Jordan, Cynthia Edwards and Debbie Jennings, all of Birmingham, AL; her grandsons, John Dean and Calvin Richardson of Dinwiddie; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted friend, partner Russell Ghee of Petersburg; loyal friends, Thomasine Mason, Benita Williams, John F. Roberts Jr., and Lawrence Hargraves, a trusted friend in Christ, all of Petersburg.
Sheron will be remembered for making friends feel like family, her generosity, a sharp tongue, and a loving heart. Her tenacity, strength, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity, is the legacy she leaves to all of us.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Virginia and members of Now Faith That Works Christian Church.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, a public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel–Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now