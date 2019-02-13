|
|
A celebration of life service for Sheron Poole, 53, of 24912 River Rd., North Dinwiddie, VA, who entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her residence, will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, a public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel–Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 13, 2019