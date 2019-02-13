The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
SHERON POOLE
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
A celebration of life service for Sheron Poole, 53, of 24912 River Rd., North Dinwiddie, VA, who entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her residence, will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, a public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel–Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 13, 2019
