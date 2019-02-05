|
Susan Rives Stowe, 72, of S. Prince George, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Paul Morton and Caroline Fairfax Rives Stowe.
She is survived by her son, Bretton Wade (Rochelle Main); grandchildren; sister, Caroline Stowe Covington (Malcolm); and dear friend, Mike Foley; and extended family. Ms. Stowe was a UVA Nursing School graduate Class of 1970. She served in various capacities working as a Registered Nurse throughout her career. She was a master gardener and long-time member of the Raleigh Parish Garden Club, Petersburg. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019