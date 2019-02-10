Home

Terrance "Toby" Bailey 46, departed this life on Monday, February 4th, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, VA. The viewing to be held Monday, February 11th, 2019 at Peace Funeral Home 237 Railroad Ave, Waverly, VA 23890 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Homegoing service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in 38070 Rocky Hock Rd, Wakefield, VA 23888. The burial will follow the homegoing service at 2:00 p.m. at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434.

Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, 804-834-2219, James I. Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 10, 2019
