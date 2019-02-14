|
|
Thelma Widdel, 84 , passed away on January 5, 2019, in Buffalo, New York. Thelma formerly lived in Chester, Va. Beloved wife of the late James; loving mother of Claudette Widdel-Pitz (Ed Pitz) and Michelle Widdel; cherished grandmother of Caitlin Burns (Bob) and Marissa Salhany (Nick); great grandmother of Ivy Burns and Colin Burns. Sister of Robert, Evelyn, Vivian, Dorothy, Glenda, and Ron. Honorary family member of the Billingsley and Curtin families.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, VA. The family request that donations be made to St. Ann's Our Daily Bread Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.
"A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend."
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019