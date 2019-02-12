Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
THERESA M. SMALL Obituary
Theresa 'Terry' M. Small, 62, of Sutherland, passed away peacefully at Johnston Willis Hospital surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Marjorie and John Kroupa. Terry is survived by her husband, Glenn Small; daughters, Rachael Shaw (Lynn Tucker), and Audrey Thomas; sons, Aaron Shaw (Dina), and William Small; grandchildren, Kayla Shaw, Ryder Shaw, Carlie Small, Katelyn Small and Bryan Small; puppy dogs, Molly, Teddy and Sheba; and many other family members and an endless number of friends.
Terry worked in the auto body field for more than 25 years, was known as the family photographer, lived every day to its fullest and made seemingly little events special occasions. Terry loved working in the yard with plants and flowers, watching butterflies and birds and spending time with family, friends and her pups.
Terry's Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelter.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019
