Thomas Cofer Woolridge, Jr. of Chester, Virginia, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Cofer Woolridge, Sr. and Virginia Elizabeth Cain Woolridge of Petersburg; and by his son, Michael Bradley Woolridge of Chester.
Tom graduated from Petersburg High School in 1960, Randolph Macon College in 1964 and was employed with Allstate Insurance Company for 37 years where he was a Senior Account Agent.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to everyone. Known for his "green" thumb, Tom loved gardening and planting flowers and plants. His expertise was often called on by family and friends. Tom had many pets over the years and specialized in breeding lop-eared rabbits and English Springer Spaniels. He loved nature, music, photography, sports (GO HOKIES!), the beach (his happy place), family gatherings, and his 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who affectionately call him Grandpa and Da Da.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kay Ellen Woolridge of Chester; his children, David Mark Woolridge (Elizabeth) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Lisa Michelle Kyles (Gene) of Ragen, Tennessee, Meredith Howell Karluk (Jeff) of Midlothian, and Robert Thomas Woolridge of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; his grandchildren Tiffany Michelle Woolridge, Jennifer Nicole Woolridge, Matthew Thomas Woolridge, Anna Elise Woolridge, Nicole Elizabeth Woolridge, Nathan Bradley Karluk, Gabriella Faye Woolridge, Triston Thomas Woolridge, and Karlyn Grace Woolridge; his great-grandchildren, Caylee, Corey, and Waylon; and his sister, Nancy Bowman (Richard) of Powhatan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at The Heights Baptist Church (formerly Colonial Heights Baptist), Colonial Heights. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, at J. T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
