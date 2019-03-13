|
|
Mr. Thomas Franklin Graves, Sr., affectionately known as, "Pa-Poo," received his wings on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Cosco Graves and the late Gracie Harris.
Thomas was employed at Stone Container Company until retirement. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, Surry, VA.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sarah W. Graves; son, Thomas F. Graves, Jr.; sisters, Mary Lee Watkins, Ethel Shaw; and great-granddaughter, Ebonee Clairborne.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Glenn Whiting (Janice); three daughters, Sharon G. Jackson, Brenda Jones (Leander) and Barbara G. Platte (Gary); one brother, St. Patrick Luster; one sister-in-law, Shirley Whiting; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, along with two devoted caregivers, Neola Mays and Diane Howell.
Homegoing Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804) 458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019