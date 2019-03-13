The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
1500 Arlington Road
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-5357
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
19121 Brandon Road
Spring Grove, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS GRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS FRANKLIN GRAVES SR.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
THOMAS FRANKLIN GRAVES SR. Obituary
Mr. Thomas Franklin Graves, Sr., affectionately known as, "Pa-Poo," received his wings on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Cosco Graves and the late Gracie Harris.
Thomas was employed at Stone Container Company until retirement. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, Surry, VA.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sarah W. Graves; son, Thomas F. Graves, Jr.; sisters, Mary Lee Watkins, Ethel Shaw; and great-granddaughter, Ebonee Clairborne.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Glenn Whiting (Janice); three daughters, Sharon G. Jackson, Brenda Jones (Leander) and Barbara G. Platte (Gary); one brother, St. Patrick Luster; one sister-in-law, Shirley Whiting; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, along with two devoted caregivers, Neola Mays and Diane Howell.
Homegoing Services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804) 458-5357.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now