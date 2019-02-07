|
|
On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, God called his angle to rest. Valerie was a happy person. She loved the people who surrounded her. She loved to dance and like going on trips. She was born April 7, 1964, to Joyce Dubrey Shepard and George Shepard.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marion ad Adelle; and one brother, Eugene Dubrey.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Williams and Carolyn Dubrey Ransome; brothers, Vincent, Raymond and Tyrone Dubrey; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019