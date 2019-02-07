Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
VALERIE DUBREY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VALERIE DUBREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALERIE DUBREY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VALERIE DUBREY Obituary
On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, God called his angle to rest. Valerie was a happy person. She loved the people who surrounded her. She loved to dance and like going on trips. She was born April 7, 1964, to Joyce Dubrey Shepard and George Shepard.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marion ad Adelle; and one brother, Eugene Dubrey.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Williams and Carolyn Dubrey Ransome; brothers, Vincent, Raymond and Tyrone Dubrey; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins and friends.
Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now