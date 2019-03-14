|
|
Viola L. Gray, 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Ms. Gray retired as a receptionist from The Progress-Index and enjoyed sewing and shopping. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Eloise Taylor, Beulah Perkinson, and Bea Spickerman.
She is survived by her children, William E. Gray III, and Deborah G. Bennett (James); grandson, James R. Bennett Jr. (Sarah Schultz); and friend, John B. Denson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019