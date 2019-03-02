|
|
Mr. William M. Goode, affectionately known as "Stuff Dog," 46, of Petersburg, VA, Departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1972, in Petersburg, VA, to Barbara Goode and Thomas Goode, Sr.
He was employed as a construction worker at Mike Construction Company. William was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughters and fiancée laughing and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Goode; and a nephew, Benjamin Goode.
William is survived by his daughters, Yakima Johnson and Yanique Claiborne, both of Petersburg, VA; father, Thomas Goode, Sr.; fiancée, Brenda Fells; mother of his daughters, Bikia Claiborne; sisters, Jacqueline Goode and Aretha Goode; brothers, Thomas Goode, Jr. and Don-Juan, Sr.; nieces, LaKisha Goode, Crystal Goode and Demetria Goode; nephews, DaShawn Goode, DonJuan Goode, Jr. and Jamontae Hanks; great nephews, Jaquez Bonner and Jelani Bonner; devoted best friends, Mike Dunn, Shawn Dunn and Terry L. Morgan, Sr.; a very close family friend who was his second mom, Shirley Claiborne; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be announced.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019