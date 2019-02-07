Home

Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Green Hills Memorial Chapel
BRENDA AVONNE NAUDE McKINNON


Brenda Avonné Naudé McKinnon, 71, suffered sudden cardiac arrest and expired in the arms of her husband, David Madison McKinnon, in their Rolling Hills Estates condominium January 21, 2019. Brenda was born in South Africa, and was a longtime Peninsula resident. David, son Milton McKinnon, grandchildren Chase McKinnon and Melanie McKinnon, and her brother Eric Naudé and his wife Marieta survive her. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Optimum Life Education Foundation,www.olefclasses.com.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Feb. 7, 2019
