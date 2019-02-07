|
Neal Patterson passed away on Friday, February 1st at the age of 89. Neal was a lifelong resident of Palos Verdes, and he never tired of its natural beauty. From growing up in one of the few houses on the peninsula and enjoying the wild in the 1930s, diving for abalone and lobster in the 1940s , raising his family, or finally capturing a photo of the elusive green flash over San Nicolas Island, Neal knew he was fortunate to live in an earthly paradise.
Neal's career in aerospace spanned more than 30 years including Northrop, Douglas and finally McDonnell Douglas where he traveled extensively to Europe and Japan, enjoying his adventures and friends made along the way. Neal loved nature and shared that appreciation with his children. More than anything, he loved being at home with his family, of whom he was immensely proud.
Neal is survived by Alice, his wife and partner of 58 years, his dearest sister Nancy, his adored and adoring children, John, Carol and Rob, and his daughter-in-law Annette. His grandchildren Ella and Gus will miss sitting in his lap, the best place to be. In Alice's words "Dad is a big sweetie". He lived a good life.
Published in Palos Verdes Peninsula News on Feb. 7, 2019