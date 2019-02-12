Debra Ann Whittington age 61, passed away on Monday February 11, 2019 following an extended illness.

Debra was born September 13, 1957 in Artesia, New Mexico. She had been an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tucumcari. She loved history and had authored several books and had written numerous articles for the Quay County Sun over the years. She and her husband had just recently renovated the Historical Montgomery House in Tucumcari, renaming it the Doll House and had made it into a Bed and Breakfast and a place where one could have specialized parties and receptions.

Surviving her is her husband Mark Whittington of Tucumcari. Her sister in law June Lindsey along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Mary Lindsey and her brother Stanley Lindsey.

Graveside services will be on Thursday February 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. A service of celebration will then be conducted in the First Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon February 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Hinze officiating. Following the service of celebration, everyone will be invited to the Doll House at 401 South First Street for refreshments and recollections of Debra and her many activities that she loved being involved in through out her life.

