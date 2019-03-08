Elsie I. Boatman age 90, in now in the arms of her Lord and Savior. She passed away at her home in Logan New Mexico

on Wednesday March 6, 2019.

Elsie was born November 15, 1928 in Clayton, New Mexico to Lorena and Lilly Paris being the 4th of 9 children.

Elsie married Elmer E. Boatman on November 5, 1947. She was a life long homemaker and was dedicated to her

husband, children and later grand and great grandchildren.She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed working

in her yard, especially growing beautiful flowers. No one could fry fish and make homemade donuts like Elsie.

She loved the Lord and was strong in her faith and she always had a kind word to say.

Surviving Elsie are her daughters – Elane Daniels & husband Don and Debbie Gentry & husband John. Grandchildren-

Brent Daniels, Tonya Pannell & husband Bo, Jennie Gentry & Jess, Kaleb Gentry & wife Kayleigh. Great Grandchildren-

Eli Ludlow, Lilly, Bo and Cannon Pannell, Kenzleigh and Kayson Gentry. Siblings –Maxine Christian, Linda Potter and

Jerry Paris. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, by a daughter Elizabeth Ann by a son Wayne Franklin,

By her parents, by her siblings – Lester Paris, Hermie Paris, Jim Paris, Charlie Paris and Martha Shafer.

Services celebrating her life will be Tuesday afternoon March 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the First Baptist Church in Logan, New Mexico with Pastor Steve Kulback officiating. Interment will follow that same afternoon in the San Jon Cemetery at San Jon

New Mexico.

Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.