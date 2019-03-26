James (Jim) Thomas Bonds, age 89, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Socorro, New Mexico. Jim was born at home on July 16, 1929, to Hugh and Alta Bonds. The fifth of eleven children, Jim graduated from Tucumcari High School in 1947. After high school, Jim worked on the Bell Ranch, at a gas station, and as a meter reader. He then went on to serve in Vietnam. When he returned, he went to work at White Sands Missile Range tracking missiles. Jim was an avid dancer and instructed square and line dancing and was a member of the Socorro Methodist Church, the San Antonio Water Association, the San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department, The Area Agency on Aging, and many other agencies that nobody can seem to remember since Jim dabbled in many activities. Jim helped bring up two step children while he was married to the love of his life, Martha Bonds.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Bob Bonds, Bill Bonds, and Mike Bonds; sisters, Betty (Elizabeth) Moore, Austa Johnson, Dorthy Parks, Lucille Strope; step-daughter, Alberta Meadows and step-son, John Bonds. Jim is survived by his brother, Hugh (Butch) Bonds; sisters, Mary Mayfield, Ann Street; step-grandchildren, Randy Meadows, Cheryl Meadows, Edith Armijo, Lindsey Stawarczik, Amy Bonds; son-in-law, Marvin Meadows; daughter-in-law, Janice Bonds; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

There are no services to be held for Jim. Jim's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services. 309 Garfield Socorro, NM 87801, 575-835-1530.