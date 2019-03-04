|
|
The sun set for Jennie Lou Jones at the age of 92 on March 2, 2019, at Randals Ranch with her daughter Linda Lou and her cat Geraldine at her side.
The sun rose on July 16, 1926, when Jennie Lou was born on the Jones Ranch in Logan, New Mexico. She was a Charter Member of the Trinity Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lou Sims and husband Richard Randals; grandsons, John Patrick Banks wife Camille and Ryan Banks; great grand children, Robin and John Banks.
She is preceded in death by her son John Lee Banks and her sister Vernette Jones Burt.
Graveside service will be held March 5th, 2019, at 2 p.m. Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery. Honorary Pall Bears: Richard Randals, Jeff Lewalling, Jerry Vick Pall Bears: Ike Thompson, Daniel Zamora, Van Heggelund, John Bugg, Luke Bugg, Devin Christian.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 6, 2019