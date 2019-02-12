|
|
Muriel Latham Pfeifer age 91, passed away in Albuquerque NM early Monday morning February 11, 2019.
Muriel was born October 6, 1921 in New York City, New York. She was a retired University Professor
with a PH.D. in English. She had made her home near Tucumcari for a number of years until
moving to Albuquerque several years ago.
Surviving Her are her children – Michael Latham & wife Marie of Tucumcari, Laura Latham McKenzie & Houston
of Fort Stockton Texas and David Latham & Jean of Albuquerque NM. She was preceded in death by
Her husbands Henry Latham and later Charles Pfeifer, by her brother Burton Kominick and his wife Alice.
Services celebrating her life will be Saturday morning February 16, 2019 at Mesa Lands Community College
in the Great Room beginning at 11:00 AM.
Local arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico..
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 13, 2019