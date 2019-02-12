Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mesa Lands Community College in the Great Room
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Pfeifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Latham Pfeifer


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Muriel Latham Pfeifer Obituary
Muriel Latham Pfeifer age 91, passed away in Albuquerque NM early Monday morning February 11, 2019.
Muriel was born October 6, 1921 in New York City, New York. She was a retired University Professor
with a PH.D. in English. She had made her home near Tucumcari for a number of years until
moving to Albuquerque several years ago.
Surviving Her are her children – Michael Latham & wife Marie of Tucumcari, Laura Latham McKenzie & Houston
of Fort Stockton Texas and David Latham & Jean of Albuquerque NM. She was preceded in death by
Her husbands Henry Latham and later Charles Pfeifer, by her brother Burton Kominick and his wife Alice.
Services celebrating her life will be Saturday morning February 16, 2019 at Mesa Lands Community College
in the Great Room beginning at 11:00 AM.
Local arrangements entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico..
Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.