Patty J (Pirnack) Eagan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patty J (Pirnack) Eagan Obituary
Patty J. Eagan age 88 of Raton passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 in Raton. She was born January 7, 1931 in West Plains, MO, the daughter of Carl J. and Irene Fuller-Pirnack. Patty and her husband Ed owns and operates the Robin Hood Motel in Raton and she was a member of St. Patrick's-St. Joseph's catholic church in Raton.
Patty is preceded in death by her parents; brother, H.J. Pirnack; sister, Rosanna Evans and grand son Jeffery Eagan.
She is survived by her husband, Ed of the home; three daughters, Cindy Miotke and husband Bill of Puyallup, WA. Cathy Wheeler and husband Steve of Folsom, NM, and Becky Cade of Puyallup, WA; one son, Joe Eagan and wife Peggy of Raton; one twin sister, Peggy Walk of Albuquerque, NM; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday March 29, 2019 from 4: P.M. until 6: 00 P.M. at the Yaksich-Long Funeral Home in Raton.
Solemn Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday March 30, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patricks-St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Raton with Father John Brasher as the celebrant. Rite of christian burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Raton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's. Children Hospital.
Arrangements and celebration of love for Patty J. Eagan are under the direction of the Yaksich-Long Funeral Home of Raton.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
