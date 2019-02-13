Vicki Areta Dorgelo, age 57, passed away on Sunday February 3rd at Baptist St Anthony's in Amarillo, Texas surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 19, 1961 in Amarillo, Texas to Raymond and Carolyn Liles. Vicki grew up on the family farm and enjoyed being an active part of it. She was a 1979 graduate of San Jon high school. She married Michael Dorgelo August 3rd, 1998 in Tucumcari, NM. She worked as a child nutrition specialist, displaying her love and care for others. Vicki truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives with her funny, caring, outgoing, and genuine personality. She loved her family dearly and had the kindest heart. She is survived by her parents; Raymond and Carolyn Liles, husband; Michael Dorgelo, children; Dominic and Alexxa Missildine, brother; Wayne Liles, sister in law; Linda liles, and is also survived by many great family and friends. Family, friends, and all others who's live's Vicki touched, are invited to Logan Baptist Church at 11:00am on Saturday February 23rd, 2019 to celebrate the wonderful life of our loving child, wife, sister, mother, and friend Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary