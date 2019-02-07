Weldon Lee Smith, 79, son of the late Richard Wayne Smith and Lavita Newbill Smith, passed away February 6th at his home in Roswell.

He was born August 22nd, 1939 in Clovis and served in The United States Navy before marrying Bertha Chavez in 1964. Mr. Smith managed the old Texaco station on Route 66 in Tucumcari before beginning his career with The U.S. Postal Service in 1966. He was a previous member of the Texico Farwell Lions Club and was named "Man of the Year" in 1987 by The Texico Chamber of Commerce. He retired in 1994 after ten years as Texico's Postmaster.

In his spare time, Mr. Smith enjoyed carpentry, wood working and being with his five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was also an avid researcher of his families' history.

Weldon is survived by his wife, Bertha of the home, daughter Lisa of Roswell, son Lonnie (Traci) of Salina, Kansas and two sisters, Jean Primrose and Dixie Wayne, both of Roswell. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil Smith of Mena, Arkansas and Fred D. Smith of Roswell.

The family will receive guests on Monday, February 11th from

2 to 4 pm at the residence, 705 N. Greenwood Avenue in Roswell.

A private burial will be held at a later date at Memorial Cemetery in Melrose. The family kindly requests no flowers. Published in the Quay County Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary