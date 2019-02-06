Resources More Obituaries for Ann Belau Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Smithburg Belau

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ann Smithburg Belau, 80, of Porterville, California, passed away on February 3, 2019. Ann was born in Iowa to Edward and Jean (Don) Smithburg before moving to California. She graduated from Santa Maria High School and then attended the Royal Ballet School in London, England. Upon returning to California, she taught ballet at the Marjorie Hall Dance Studio in Santa Maria, as well as teaching in her own studios in San Luis Obispo and Vandenburg Air Force Base. Ann married Lee Ross Belau in 1964, and they raised two daughters. During his time working for the US Forest Service, the family lived in Mt. Shasta and Upper Lake, CA. They moved to Porterville, CA in 1976. Ann will be remembered for her support of local organizations. She served on the Burton School Board, baked countless cakes for the US Forest Service dispatchers during wildfires, and organized band uniforms for thousands of students in the Monache High School band. Ann was a Master Gardener and conducted clinics through the Tulare and Kings Master Gardeners. Her garden was a thing of beauty, causing strangers to stop in their tracks. Ann and Lee opened their home for garden tours to raise money for the Monache High School Band. She truly believed, "When the world wearies and ceases to satisfy, there is always the garden." Ann's artistic talents were extensive. She taught needlepoint classes privately and through Porterville College. One of her needlepoint pieces is part of the United Nations Peace Rug, which was displayed in UN General Assembly lobby in New York City. She was a talented photographer as well, turning her photos into handmade cards. More recently, she focused on fiber arts, teaching spinning and weaving through the Hand weavers of the Valley. Many people learned to spin and weave through her private classes. Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years Lee, her daughter Jennifer Leal and son-in-law Armando Leal of Porterville, and daughter Rebecca Camarena and son-in-law Chris Camarena of Lemoore. She was so very proud of her five grandchildren; Chris, Sarah and Beth Leal of Porterville, and Noah and Rachel Camarena of Lemoore.

No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested that donations be made to forestservicemuseum.org in remembrance of Ann Smithburg Belau. This is a cause dear to both Ann and Lee's hearts. Her father was a longtime district ranger on the Los Padres National Forest, and Lee worked on several national forests during his 40+ years with the US Forest Service. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019