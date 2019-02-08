Carole Sue Pratt was born on March 27, 1940 in Tulare Ca. She passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor Loflin of Porterville. Carole was loved by many and will be remembered for her unique laugh and wonderful smile. When anyone needed a helping hand she was always there to help. Carole enjoyed all times spent with her sisters having lunch, spending time laughing and having fun. In the 1970's she worked in Porterville at Thrifty's and later moved to Milpitas where she lived until the early 1980's. She then moved to Tulare Ca. where she worked at R and N Market for many years until she retired, moving back home to Porterville. Carole leaves behind three sons Ronnie, Jimmy, and Kevin all of Porterville, and one son Wesley which proceeded her in death. She is survived by three sisters and one brother. Claudine Walker of Sanger Ca, Margie Chamberlain of Springville Ca, Debbie Carganilla of Porterville Ca, and Dan Loflin of Porterville Ca, and one sister preceeded her in death, Shirley Ward of Porterville Ca. Carole had 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel Tuesday Feb 12, 2019 at 3 pm to 7pm. Graveside services will be held feb 13, 2019 at Vandalia Cemetary starting at 1 pm. There will be a potluck gathering for family and friends afterward at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W Olive Ave in Porterville. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary