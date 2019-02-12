Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Terra Bella Church of the Nazarene
Earl D. Keen


Earl D. Keen
Earl D. Keen Obituary
Earl D. Keen, 60, peacefully passed February 5, 2019, at his home in Terra Bella, CA where he resided with his wife.
Earl was born June 5, 1958 in Porterville, CA to the late Lon and Bonnie Keen. He was the second of 4 boys. After graduating from Monache High School he worked in citrus packing houses, a custodian for Terra Bella School, then as an heavy equipment operator. Earl enjoyed stockcar races, playing pool, hunting for arrowheads, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Earl was known for being quite the jokester and always enjoyed onion rings from Carl's Jr. Earl leaves behind his wife, Wendy Keen, daughter Kimberly Emery, son Danny Keen, daughter Desseri Goldman and husband Jared, 8 grand-kids, 3 great-grand kids, his three brothers Roger, Gordon, and Robert Keen and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at Myers Funeral Home in Porterville on February 13, 2019 from 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life will be on February 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Terra Bella Church of the Nazarene, followed by a potluck reception.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2019
