A resident of Springville passed away in Porterville on Feb. 1, 2019. She went peacefully in her sleep at the age of 89.
Mrs. Baumann was born in Evanston IL. She was a Springville resident for 30 years and a member of the Springville Community Club for many years. Survivors include one daughter, Heidi Jones of Springville, three grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and two on the way. Mrs. Baumann was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Richard Baumann. At her request there will be no services.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2019