|
|
Ilka Melina Jarvis of Porterville, CA, and formerly of Penonome, Panama, went to be with God on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was the wife of Olen Carl Jarvis for 62 years. She was born in Penonome, Panama to Julio S. Herrera and Theresa Lorenzo Vasquez. She was dedicated to her family and teaching. She is survived by her husband, her son; Greg Jarvis and wife Cynthia, her daughters Ilka Ramos, and Mary Emerson and husband Fred; 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 1 brother, 7 sisters, 3 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa, and other family members. She will forever be in our hearts. Rosary: Feb. 13 @ 6PM @ Porterville Funeral Home. Funeral: Feb 14 @11 AM Holy Cross Church with burial @St. Anne's Cemetery Reception to follow @Veteran's Hall on Olive Dr. www.portervillefuneral.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2019