Home

POWERED BY

Services
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilka Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilka Melina Jarvis


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ilka Melina Jarvis Obituary
Ilka Melina Jarvis of Porterville, CA, and formerly of Penonome, Panama, went to be with God on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was the wife of Olen Carl Jarvis for 62 years. She was born in Penonome, Panama to Julio S. Herrera and Theresa Lorenzo Vasquez. She was dedicated to her family and teaching. She is survived by her husband, her son; Greg Jarvis and wife Cynthia, her daughters Ilka Ramos, and Mary Emerson and husband Fred; 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, 1 brother, 7 sisters, 3 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa, and other family members. She will forever be in our hearts. Rosary: Feb. 13 @ 6PM @ Porterville Funeral Home. Funeral: Feb 14 @11 AM Holy Cross Church with burial @St. Anne's Cemetery Reception to follow @Veteran's Hall on Olive Dr. www.portervillefuneral.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.