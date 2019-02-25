Nellie Fuentes England, a long-time resident of Porterville, was called to eternal rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Born in Mercedes, Texas, on May 15, 1930, to Santos and Mercedes Fuentes and raised in Raymondville, Texas, Nellie and her family moved to Porterville in 1964. She was employed by the Porterville Developmental Center and Sierra View District Hospital as a dietitian. Later, Nellie spent most of her time with family, friends, and volunteering for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Porterville Developmental Center Foster Grandparent/Senior Companion Program. In addition, she was a proud sponsor for Al-Anon. Nellie lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: helping others and spending time with family and friends. She was truly loved by all and will be forever missed. Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, Herman England, her parents Santos and Mercedes Fuentes, and her brother David Fuentes. She is survived by her brother Robert Fuentes and his wife Elida Fuentes, several nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces. Private funeral services are being handled by Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019