Sue Franklin passed away at the age of 84 in Visalia, CA on Feb. 22, 2019. She was the wife of Rev. Dale Franklin whom she married March 21, 1952. She was born in Ozark, AR on August 20, 1934. She was the daughter of Mary & Rob McMath.

She was a homemaker and Pastor's wife for 10 years in Earlimart, CA. and 41 years at Southside Assembly of God Church in Porterville Ca. She will be remembered as a very loving and caring person. She is survived by son Steve Franklin and wife Debbie of Lindsay, CA. Daughter-in-law Mary Franklin of Tomahawk, WI. Grandchildren Josh Franklin & wife Barbara of Strathmore, CA, Brooke Queen & husband Jason of Bakersfield, CA, Curtis Franklin & wife Kayla of Lindsay, CA, Jesse Franklin of Tomahawk, WI, Shawn Satterfield & wife Hally of Huntington Beach, CA and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by father Rob McMath and mother Mary McMath 6 brothers , husband Rev. Dale Franklin , son Michael Franklin, granddaughter Christie Gurrola and great granddaughter Mirah Gurrola. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 6th, 2019 at 10 am at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA with interment at the Lindsay Strathmore Cemetery in Lindsay, CA. The viewing will be Monday, March 5, 2019 from 2pm – 7 pm at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center in Porterville, CA. To sign Sue's online register book or to send a message of condolence, please log on to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information please contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center 765 W Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. (559)784-6485. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary