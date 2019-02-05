Virginia L. Gee, age 84 passed away on Thursday January 31, 2019 in Porterville with her husband Max Gee and very dear friend Javier by her side. Virginia was born on June 21, 1934 in Highlandville, Missouri to Ellis "Bud" and Alpha "Fay" Redman.

She moved to Porterville in the early 1950's where they made it home. Virginia worked for her mother at Fay's Coffee Shop in Cotton Center as a waitress for many years. When the business closed, she worked for York's Chinese Restaurant in Lindsay. After thinking she was done working, her mother opened another restaurant and convinced her to come work with her again at Fay's Coffee Shop in Porterville. Virginia was a very kind hearted and loving person and loved to make people happy and see them smile. Virginia married the love of her life Max Gee on June 29, 1968 in Carson City, Nevada. They spent the last 51 years doing what she loved which included traveling. Some of the places that they visited were Hawaii, New Orleans, and many trips to Missouri and Tennessee to visit her beloved family. Virginia also enjoyed watching her husband compete in trap shooting events thoughout California and Nevada. In her younger days, Virginia could be found at Famoso Race Way as she enjoyed drag racing and owned her own car. She was a dog lover and cared for her pets so much. Virginia would never leave her house without being well presented and impeccably dressed. She has a great collection of coats, purses and shoes. Virginia's favorite past time hobbies included caring for her many plants and roses along with cooking and baking. One of her favorite dishes included fried chicken. Her fabulous home-made German Chocolate cake was favored by all. Virginia will always be remembered for her being such a generous and living woman who had a very big heart. She was always thinking of others and enjoyed all her time spent with all her family. Virginia will be truly missed by all who knew her. Virginia is survived by her beloved husband Max Gee, brothers-in-law Hank Gee and Kenneth Gee and by her sisters-in-law Nancy Gee, Bea Gee,, along with many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her father Ellis "Bud" Redman, mother Alpha "Fay" Redman, brothers-in-law Leslie Gee, Stan Gee, Gene Gee, Jimmy Chung and her sisters-in-law Pat Gee, Shirley Chung. Services for Virginia Gee will be held at Meyers Funeral Home in Porterville, Ca Saturday February 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Memorial service following at 12:00 PM. Graveside is Monday, February 11, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



God saw you were getting tired And a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you And whispered, "Come with Me" With tearsful eyes, we watched you suffer And say you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to proved to us, He only takes the best. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary