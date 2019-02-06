Home

Vladimir Kroupa


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vladimir Kroupa Obituary
Dr. Vladimir Kroupa was born in Jihlava, Czechoslovakia on May 15, 1953. He had a fulfilling childhood and graduated from Masyryk Medical School in Brno. He became a successful surgeon but fled from communism and immigrated to the United States in 1982. After settling in Chicago, he married his lifelong love, Dagmar. After completing his Medical Residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, he relocated to Lindsay, where he began his medical practice in 1990. Two years later, he took over the practice of local Dr. Charles Taylor. He practiced medicine in Porterville for the next 25 years, where he ran a successful and impactful medical practice. He was a life-long athlete, and would spend his free time skiing, water-skiing, and playing tennis. He passed away peacefully at the age of 65, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Springville. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Jirina and father, Vladimir. He is survived by his wife, Dagmar, 4 sons Jan, Martin, Philip, and Thomas, 4 daughter-in-laws Irena, Tayler, Tiffiney, and Katie, and 5 grandchildren. Services will be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019
