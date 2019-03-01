William Albert Armor, "Bill", passed away peacefully in Stockton, CA on Monday, February 25, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Bill was born to George Albert Armor & Wilma Tomer Armor on June 24th, 1945 in Visalia, CA. His childhood years were spent in Corcoran and Fresno, CA. Bill graduated from Bullard High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1971 as a courier from the Pentagon to the White House. After graduating with a BA in Business from Menlo College, Bill married Bernadette "Bobbie" Smith with whom he raised their three children, Christina, AnneLisa, and Andrew in Fremont, CA.

In Fremont, Bill worked in insurance, opening Armor Insurance Agency, was active in local politics, and volunteered his time through Rotary, as a Little League coach, and best swim team announcer around. Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching sports of all kinds, and talking to whomever was listening about anything on his mind. His favorite place on earth was Doyle Springs, where he reconnected with his childhood friend, Barbara Grant. Bill and Barbara were married in 1998 and lived in Springville, CA for 18 years, splitting time between their home and the Grant cabin in Doyle Springs. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Barbara. Bill is survived by his sister Anne Armor Edwards, his grown children Christina, AnneLisa (Brad), and Andrew (Tori). Most recently, he could be seen at his grandson's James (8) and Charles (5) baseball games and thrilled at the arrival of his newest grand-daughter Annabelle (3 mo). He is also survived by Barbara's daughter Jakie Kangas Beard (Dan), grandson John, and son Kurt Kangas.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at River Island Country Club on March 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All are welcome. Remembrances may be made to the Sierra View Foundation/Roger S. Good Cancer Treatment Center or Rotary International. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary