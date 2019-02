Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DeceasedNameHere.

HONOR-Emmie Mable Loesch, 100, of Honor, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Cremation has taken place at the Benzie Area Crematory, in Beulah, and no services will be held at this time.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements