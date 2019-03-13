Fred Henry, age 87, passed away on March 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Herring Lake Baptist Church, with Pastor James MacQuarrie and Chaplain Mark Henry officiating. Internment with military honors will follow at the Blaine Township Cemetery on M-22 with a family gathering after that.

Fred was born on July 31, 1931, in Detroit Michigan. He graduated from high school in 1949, and attended one year of college before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, in March 1951. He was a Korean War Veteran and attained the rank of Sergeant, before his honorable discharge, in 1954. Soon after he completed his military service, he met the love of his life, June McLeod, and they were married on August 31, 1954, in McAlester, Oklahoma. They made their home in Riverview, Michigan, and Fred worked in retail all his life, retiring from Sears in 1992. At that time they moved to Frankfort for the summer months and lived in Stuart, Florida, during the winter. Upon his retirement, he took up the piano again and became an accomplished player. He also enjoyed gardening, boating, and working on cars. He was an active board member of the Elberta Resort Community and supported many Lower Herring Lake organizations.

For many years Fred was an active member of the Trenton Church of Christ, in Trenton, Michigan, and more recently, was a member of the Herring Lake Baptist Church, Frankfort, Michigan. He was also active in the local VFW in both Michigan and Florida. He is deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Preceding Fred in death are both his parents, C. Lee and Mae Henry; his sister, Jeanne Taylor, and his beloved wife of almost 60 years, June Henry, who passed away in March of 2014. Surviving Fred are his three sons and their wives: Mark and Lezlie Henry, Cliff and Lisa Henry, and Doug and Julie Henry. Also surviving are his grandchildren, David and Martha Henry, Lindzie and Gavin Lane, Ian Henry, Curtis Henry, and William Henry; his great-granddaughter, Zoey Lane; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Herring Lake Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of the Oviedo Medical Center ICU and the Advent Health Hospice Care of central Florida, for their wonderful care and support of Fred. Thoughts and memories may be shared at the Jowett Funeral Home website.