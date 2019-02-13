Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Allen Stratton.

FRANKFORT-Joel Allen Stratton, Frankfort, was born March 23, 1993, and left this world, February 1, 2019.

Joel's love for his family was constant and all encompassing. His wicked sense of humor was always entertaining, and his larger than life laugh was infectious.

His manners were impeccable and his heart kind, he loved being outside and was the savior of any lost or broken animal. His dogs "Super Pee" and "Ruby Sunshine" were the light of his life. He was obsessed with his golf game.

Joel is survived by his mommy and best friend, Michelle (Clinton) Stratton; his father, Ray Charles "Charlie" Stratton; brothers, Tyler (Cheyann) Stratton and Owen Stratton, and Hunter (Brianna) Brian; sisters, Olivia Brian and Jessica Brian; maternal grandmother, Vivian Kirchner; his much loved companions, Pee and Ruby. As well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Joel was preceded in death by, a great love in his life, grandma, Tillie Mae Blacklock; and uncles, Dale and Grant Stratton.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, February 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Rick Stieve officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations of pet food to Benzie County Animal Shelter in Joel's name. " It would make him smile from heaven." Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Benzonia.